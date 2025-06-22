Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025: Full list of winners
Jack Griffo took home the trophy for Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025.
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards were held on June 21 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Tyla, celebrated top stars in kids' TV, movies, music and more. Taylor Swift got two nominations – one for Favorite Female Artist and another for Favorite Song for I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. Ariana Grande received four nominations. Three were for her role in Wicked, and one was for Favorite Female Artist. Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga also had several nominations this year.
Here is the full list of winners:
- Favorite Kids’ TV Show: The Thundermans: Undercover
- Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Jack Griffo
- Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Kira Kosarin
- Favorite Family TV Show: XO, Kitty
- Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Xolo Maridueña
- Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Peyton List
- Favorite Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent
- Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Favorite Movie: Wicked
- Favorite Movie Actor: Jack Black
- Favorite Movie Actress: Ariana Grande
- Favorite Animated Movie: Inside Out 2
- Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie: Dwayne Johnson
- Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie: Auli’i Cravalho
- Favorite Villain: Jim Carrey
- Favorite Butt-Kicker: Emma Myers
- Favorite Female Artist: SZA
- Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars
- Favorite Music Group: Stray Kids
- Favorite Song: Taste – Sabrina Carpenter
- Favorite Music Collaboration: luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- Favorite Female Breakout Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
- Favorite Male Breakout Artist: Benson Boone
- Favorite Album: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- Favorite Global Music Star: Tyla (Africa)
- Favorite Song From a Movie: Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
- Favorite Viral Song: Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
- Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles
- Favorite Male Sports Star: LeBron James
- Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast
- Favorite Female Creator: Salish Matter
- Favorite Gamer: IShowSpeed
- Fan Favorite Kids Creator: Ms. Rachel
- Favorite Podcast: LOL Podcast
- Favorite Video Game: Just Dance 2025 Edition
FAQs
Who won Favorite Male TV Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025?
Jack Griffo won the award for Favorite Male TV Star (Kids).
Which show won Favorite Kids’ TV Show at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards?
The Thundermans: Undercover won Favorite Kids’ TV Show.
How many awards did Ariana Grande win at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2025?
Ariana Grande won two awards—Favorite Movie Actress and shared the win for Favorite Song From a Movie.
Which movie won Favorite Animated Movie at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024?
Inside Out 2 won Favorite Animated Movie.