Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025: Full list of winners

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards were held on June 21 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Tyla, celebrated top stars in kids' TV, movies, music and more. Taylor Swift got two nominations – one for Favorite Female Artist and another for Favorite Song for I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. Ariana Grande received four nominations. Three were for her role in Wicked, and one was for Favorite Female Artist. Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga also had several nominations this year. US producer/songwriter Benny Blanco accepts the Favorite Viral Song award for "Bluest Flame" on stage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on June 21, 2025. (AFP)

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 – Full List of Winners

Here is the full list of winners:

Favorite Kids’ TV Show: The Thundermans: Undercover

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Jack Griffo

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Kira Kosarin

Favorite Family TV Show: XO, Kitty

Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Xolo Maridueña

Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Peyton List

Favorite Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Movie: Wicked

Favorite Movie Actor: Jack Black

Favorite Movie Actress: Ariana Grande

Favorite Animated Movie: Inside Out 2

Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie: Dwayne Johnson

Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie: Auli’i Cravalho

Favorite Villain: Jim Carrey

Favorite Butt-Kicker: Emma Myers

Favorite Female Artist: SZA

Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Music Group: Stray Kids

Favorite Song: Taste – Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Music Collaboration: luther – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Favorite Female Breakout Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Male Breakout Artist: Benson Boone

Favorite Album: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Global Music Star: Tyla (Africa)

Favorite Song From a Movie: Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Favorite Viral Song: Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star: LeBron James

Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast

Favorite Female Creator: Salish Matter

Favorite Gamer: IShowSpeed

Fan Favorite Kids Creator: Ms. Rachel

Favorite Podcast: LOL Podcast

Favorite Video Game: Just Dance 2025 Edition

