New York film screening: What's playing at ongoing Tribeca Film Festival?

New York has been the site of some of the biggest and most happening movie premieres in recent times. From Celine Song’s Materialists to Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the city has seen some high-profile premieres in the past few weeks. Not just that, the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival is playing host to documentaries about iconic rock bands like Metallica. Metallica Band members pose with fans who are in the film at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere at Tribeca Festival in New York(AP)

Over the coming days, films like Anupam Kher’s Tanvi the Great are set to be screened at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2025, as per Eventbrite. Village Rockstars 2 will also be showcased at the event. The film festival will be held from June 20–22 at the Village East by Angelika.

Tribeca Film Festival 2025

Iconic rock group Metallica’s relationship with fans is the subject of a documentary called Metallica Saved My Life. Robert de Niro also made an appearance at the film festival recently, reuniting with his Meet the Parents co-star Ben Stiller. Apart from that Tribeca also hosted the premiere of Billy Joel: And So It Goes, a documentary about the musical genius. Joel, who was diagnosed with a brain disorder known as Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus recently, did not attend the premiere, Variety reported.

Materialists film premiere

The latest film premiere to dominate NYC is of course, Celine Song’s Materialists. Starring Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson, the rom-com revolves around a matchmaker caught between her ex-boyfriend and a wealthy man she’s seeing. The project marks Song’s second project after her acclaimed directorial debut Past Lives and is based on her own experience of working as a matchmaker for a while.

FAQs

1 Where are movie premieres held in New York?

Movie premieres are held in several locations like the AMC Lincoln Square and the Times Center.

2 How much does it cost to film in NYC?

It can cost anywhere between $500 and $4,000 to film for a 14-day period in New York, according to the city’s website.

3 Is NYC good for film acting?

Yes, the city is home to prestigious film schools like the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute and Tisch School Of The Arts.