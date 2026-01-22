Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound stick the landing? Here’s when and where you can watch it live today

Anticipation is running high ahead of the Oscars 2026 nominations, with many rooting for filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to represent India on the global stage. The wait will finally end today as the nominations are set to be announced. Here’s when and where you can catch the live reveal. The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced later today.

Oscars 2026 nominations to be out today The nominations will be announced by The Color Purple's Danielle Brooks, a former nominee herself, and Thunderbolts and Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman. They will announce the nominations for all 24 categories live from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The nominations for the 98th Oscars will be announced in two sections, with the first round coming at 8:30 ET/5:30 a.m. PT. The second set of nominations will be announced at 8:41 a.m. PT/5:41 a.m. PT. As per Indian Standard Time, the nominations will start around 5:30 pm.

Audiences in India can tune in to the nominations announcement across several free and easily accessible platforms. The Academy will be streaming the nominations on its official website (Oscar.com and Oscar.org), as well as its YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook channels.

When it comes to international audiences, they can watch the announcement live on ABC’s Good Morning America. The nominations can also be streamed on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC News Live.

Five nominees will make the cut for each category, with the exception of Best Picture, which has 10 nominees.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. It is to be seen if they make it to the final nomination list or not.