Oscars 2021 date, time, live stream: Here's where and when to watch the 93rd Academy Awards in India

It is the Oscars 2021 weekend! The 93rd Academy Awards are set to take place on April 25 in the US. The prestigious awards show has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nominations were announced in March by The White Tiger actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Mank leads the nominations with 10 nods, including Best picture. Films such as Nomadland, Minari and The Father are also contesting in the category. Riz Ahmed has been nominated for Best Actor for Sound of Metal, competing with Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and Steven Yeun. Priyanka's The White Tiger is also contesting for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Check the complete Oscars 2021 nominations here: Oscar nominations 2021 full list: Priyanka Chopra's White Tiger scores a nod, Mank leads with 10

Unlike the Golden Globes, Baftas and Emmys, the Oscars ceremony is being held in person with nominees attending the awards show in person. The show takes place at the iconic Dolby Theatre. Like last year, this year, too, the ceremony will have no host.

What time will the Oscars 2021 ceremony begin?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 25. A pre-ceremony event called Oscars: Into the Spotlight will take place at 6:30 pm ET, followed by the ceremony at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m and a post-show special called Oscars: After Dark. Indian viewers will watch the event on Monday, April 26, owing to the time difference. The event will start at 5:30 am IST.

How to watch Oscars 2021 online?

One can live stream the event on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Movies and Star World channels will telecast the ceremony starting 5:30 a.m. IST.

Stay tuned to Hindustan Times for the complete winners' list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON