Oscars 2025: Second round of presenters include Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah Winfrey and more

The Academy Awards have revealed the second set of presenters for this year’s ceremony, adding a star-studded group including Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, and more. Along with these high-profile names, actor and comedian Nick Offerman has been selected as the official announcer, heightening excitement for the upcoming Oscars event. The Academy Awards announced new presenters including Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, and Oprah Winfrey among others with Nick Offerman as announcer. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Tom Holland struggles to buy his own non-alcoholic beverage at Target: ‘I wasn’t allowed to…'

The Oscars announces the second set of presenters

Oscars have dropped names of more celebrities who will be taking the stage to the presenters on the star-studded night. The new lot includes names of prominent figures such as Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey in addition to announcer Offerman, as reported by Variety.

They will be joining the previously announced presenters of the Academy Awards which included names like Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang and last year’s Oscar winners Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr.

In 2024, the major acting awards were handed out to standout performances. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, while Cillian Murphy took home Best Actor for portraying J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Best Supporting Actress went to Stephanie Hsu for her portrayal of Mary Lamb in The Holdovers, and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. While Stone earned her second Oscar, Murphy, Hsu, and Downey Jr. were all first-time winners.

Also Read: Cassie Ventura expecting 3rd baby with husband Alex Fine, netizens tear up, ‘God has his hands wrapped around you’

More about Oscars 2025

The 97 Academy Awards night will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and is scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025, at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET. One of the most important nights of the entertainment industry is organised at the Dolby Theatre. Fans interested in watching the event can tune into ABC. The show for the very first time will also be live streamed on OTT platform Hulu. The red carpet event will be initiated 30 minutes prior to the main event.