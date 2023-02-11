Paul Rudd: I just love Indian food, and so does my whole family

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd has a lot on his to-do list, exploring India as well as the desi culture is on the top. He admits his love affair with the country started with the whiff of the Indian delicacies, which his whole family has grown to adore.

Sometime back, pictures of him enjoying an Indian meal with his friend Dan Levy in London went viral, delighting a;l the fans of the actor, who has found a new fan base with his superhero avatar of Ant-Man.

“I just love Indian food,” gushes Rudd when reminded about the picture.

The 53-year-old adds,“Well, I went back to that restaurant quite a few times, as well as a few other Indian restaurants. I live in New York and there are some really good options for Indian food in New York”.

“There is something about a good biryani…. Ahh and naan. For instance, my daughter, who doesn’t eat anything, would say I want Indian food. My whole family loves it,” says the actor, who is reprising his role of the superhero for the third instalment of Ant-Man film, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

He speaks like a true foodie, and it makes us wonder if his love has put him on the path to explore more about the cuisine or the culture. And the actor, who worked really hard on his physical regime to get in shape for Quantumania, adds that coming to India is on the top of his to-do list, especially after receiving love for his superhero avatar.

“I have never been to India. If there’s one country that I’ve never been to and I really want to visit, it will be India. And this has been the case for many years. I’ve never been to India. I have a really dear friend who lived in India for a year, in an exchange program, and it changed his life. So, yes I want to visit India… This is the great thing about life. There are still places to see, experience to undergo and explore. And India is probably number one for me,” says the actor.

At the moment, he is best known with onscreen name, Scott Lang, but his filmography boasts of projects such as Clueless and Friends, which helped him chart his way to fame.

Talking about reprising his Ant-Man avatar, he says it was his challenge as a father as well as a superhero which resonated with him.

“The identity of him as a father -- is the core of who Scott Lang is, and it is certainly the core of who I am… He loves his daughter, and it is his biggest superpower, because a father will go to any and all lengths to protect his child,” he ends.