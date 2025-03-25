Pedro Pascal breaks silence over his viral 2023 coffee order at Starbucks: ‘Never wanted anyone to know’

Pedro Pascal is finally reacting to the internet frenzy over his highly caffeinated Starbucks order. The Last of Us star went viral in March 2023 after a fan-captured video inadvertently revealed his go-to drink—a venti iced quad espresso with extra ice and a staggering six shots of espresso. With caffeine levels off the charts, the order sparked both admiration and concern from fans, turning Pascal’s morning routine into an unexpected social media sensation. Pedro Pascal reacted to his viral six-shot espresso order on Jimmy Kimmel Live, describing it as a 'private morning ritual.' (Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna on their character's brotherhood in The Last of Us season 2: ‘A real natural building'

Pascal explains his viral morning coffee order

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian touched upon the topic of Pascal’s morning coffee order that went viral on social media. As a zoomed-in picture of the actor’s coffee order label was displayed on the screen, Kimmel commented, “An insane order, by the way.” With a sheepish expression, the 49-year-old actor replied, “I cannot begin to tell you how violating this was!”

Pascal then went ahead to reveal the reason behind his viral coffee order. He shared on the show, “There’s so much context to why it has become six shots of espresso,” the star said. “It was always a quad but then I feel like the cups got bigger and, I don’t know, the shots got less strong. At some point, it became six," as reported by US Weekly.

He continued, “It was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about.” The actor added that he does not have “more coffee for the rest of the day” when the comedian quipped, “This isn’t even coffee — this is a methaccino at this point!”

Also Read: Pedro Pascal reveals why The Last of Us Season 2 put him in an ‘unhealthy mindset’

Pascal’s viral coffee order in 2023

Talking about his morning routine, Pascal explained, “You sip it and you get really high, and you answer emails and stuff.” Two years ago, Pascal’s coffee order caused a stir online, drawing both admiration and concern. With six espresso shots, his venti drink contains roughly 380 milligrams of caffeine—nearing the FDA’s suggested daily limit of 400 milligrams for adults. The viral moment left fans both amused and worried about his extreme caffeine intake.