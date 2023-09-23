Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline spark new romance after recent breakups

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline have a new romance brewing after their recent breakups, Us Weekly reported exclusively. Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline enjoy breakfast together after spending the night at Beverly Hills Hotel(Instagram/Pete Davidson/Madelyn Cline)

“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” Us Weekly cited.

“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

The unexpected pairing of Davidson, 29, and Cline, 25, comes after the comedian ended his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders after less than a year of dating.

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” an insider said in August, adding that they just wanted different things.

“Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Davidson, who met Wonders, 27, on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies, went public with their romance earlier this year after his short-lived affair with Emily Ratajkowski. He also dated Kim Kardashian from October 2021 until August 2022 and had a four-month romance with Phoebe Dynevor in early 2021.

The Bupkis star has been in the spotlight for his personal life, including his engagement to Ariana Grande, which lasted for several months in 2016. Davidson has often commented on the public interest in his love life.

“I don’t mind. I know what it comes with,” he said on the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Hart to Heart in July 2022.

“I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”

Davidson also said on a March episode of the ‘Real Ones With Jon Bernthal’ podcast, “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

Cline, meanwhile, split from Jackson Guthy in July after fans noticed that she unfollowed him on Instagram. The former couple had been seen together since June 2022 and shared glimpses of their romance before their breakup.