Producer Mindy Kaling shares pics from Oscar-nominated film Anuja's screening

Mindy Kaling was a proud producer as she attended a screening of the film Anuja, hosted by Netflix on Tuesday. Anuja is nominated in the live-action short film category at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards. Mindy Kaling talked about the movie during the screening.

Mindy's pictures from the screening

Mindy took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the screening. She wore a stunning black dress and high black stilletoes to the event. The photos show her posing next to a giant Netflix logo, at her home in her closet and later, hosting a chat about the movie in front of the big screen.

She wrote in her post, “Thank you @netflix for hosting yesterday’s screening of @anujathefilm ! 8pm on a Monday was a quiet time in the Netflix LA offices so you know I took advantage and asked to see the snack room - I was quite impressed. It honestly never gets old speaking to @adam_j_graves and @suchitramattaistudio and seeing @krushanaik Anuja’s fabulous editor/producer and @fabmancinelli the composer extraordinaire! The team behind Anuja is made up of true artists and pulling off this film was such a feat. Thanks to everyone for coming out and if you haven’t had a chance to watch Anuja yet, check it out on Netflix now!!”

Mindy's followers loved her look and wished her the best for Anuja at Oscars.

More about Anuja

Oscar-nominated live-action short film Anuja was released on Netflix on February 5. Directed by Adam J Graves, the short is billed as a hopeful and heartfelt tale of resilience, love, and opportunity amidst hardship.

Anuja also has two-time Oscar winner Guneet Monga and superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas attached as executive producers. Kaling expressed gratitude to Netflix for showcasing the movie on their platform.

“It is a dream come true to have Anuja on Netflix, where it can be seen by the worldwide audience it deserves. I’m so grateful to Bela Bajaria and Netflix India for seeing what I saw in this beautiful short film,” the actor-producer said in a statement.

Graves, who has also produced Anuja with wife Suchitra Mattai, said they are happy about the release of their movie.

“Suchitra and I are incredibly grateful that ‘Anuja’ has found a home on Netflix. This story of hope was brought to life through collaboration with so many talented and passionate people. We are thrilled that the results of our collective dedication can finally be enjoyed by audiences around the world,” he added.

In the live-action short film category at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, “Anuja” will compete with “A Lien”,“I’m Not a Robot”, “The Last Ranger” and “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”.

Anuja is produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by filmmaker Mira Nair’s family in support of street and working children, alongside Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films.