2025 Oscar nominations: Asian and Middle Eastern talent take over the 97th Academy Awards with multiple nominations

The 97th Academy Awards are heating up with a dash of international flair, especially from the Asian and Middle Eastern nominees, making their mark like never before. After a brief delay due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, the nominations were finally unveiled yesterday, and it’s safe to say that this year’s race is nothing short of spectacular. Wicked: Part I directed by Jon M. Chu

Top nods

At the top of the heap, Emilia Pérez (2024) led the charge with a whopping 13 nominations, including Best Picture, while fellow heavyweights The Brutalist (2024) and Wicked (2024) followed closely behind with 10 nominations each. Then there’s Anora, a thrilling film about the relationship between a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch with 6 nominations. But it’s the representation of Asian and Middle Eastern talent that really adds an extra sparkle to this year’s Oscars.

Excellence in Wicked

Let’s start with the magical Wicked: Part I (2024), Jon M. Chu’s dazzling adaptation of the Broadway hit. Chu, known for bringing us Crazy Rich Asians (2018), has done it again, securing 10 nominations for Wicked. The list includes Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. And that’s not all — there are also nods for Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, and Makeup and Hairstyling. Surprisingly, Chu himself lost out on the nomination for Best Director, a fact that is sending shockwaves through the industry.

Iranian cinema shines with The Seed of the Sacred Fig

But that's not all — The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024), an Iranian film by Mohammad Rasoulof, brings some heart-stopping moments to the International Feature category. Set against the backdrop of political unrest in Tehran, this film explores themes of trust, power, and paranoia from the eyes of a family led by an investigative judge of the Revolutionary Court in Tehran. It's a fierce reminder of the power of cinema to shine a light on societal struggles.

Documentaries That Inspire: Black Box Diaries and No Other Land

In the world of documentaries, Asian voices are leading the charge with Black Box Diaries (2024) from Japanese journalist Shiori Itō, a documentary about her sexual assault investigation in Japan. This powerful piece has received a nomination for Documentary Feature Film, showing the strength of investigative journalism and personal bravery.

And, in a poignant collaboration, a Palestinian-Israeli collective's No Other Land (2024) “shows the destruction of the occupied West Bank's Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers and the alliance which develops between the Palestinian activist Basel and Israeli journalist Yuval”.

Live-Action Short Film: Anuja

And in the Live-Action Short Film category, we get Anuja (2024), produced by the one and only Mindy Kaling. The film tells the touching story of a 9-year-old girl working in a Delhi garment factory who is faced with an impossible decision that will alter her future forever. It's a poignant and heart-wrenching tale of resilience and the pursuit of education.

Documentary Short Films: I Am Ready, Warden and Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Documentary Short Films category brings even more international talent with I Am Ready, Warden (2024) directed by Smriti Mundhra. This documentary takes a deep dive into the case of John Henry Ramirez, a death row inmate in Texas, and the humanity behind the law.

And Instruments of a Beating Heart (2024), directed by Ema Ryan Yamazaki, follows the inspiring journey of Ayame, a first-grader in a Tokyo school determined to conquer the big drum for her class’s performance of “Ode to Joy”.

Animation: From Magic Candies to Inside Out 2

The Animated Short Film category also shines with Asian creativity. Magic Candies (2024) from Japanese filmmakers Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio tells the quirky story of Dong-Dong, a boy who prefers playing marbles alone. After purchasing a bag of colourful, marble-shaped candies, he soon discovers that when he pops one into his mouth, his old sofa begins to speak to him. It’s an imaginative journey through a child’s magical world.

And from Iran, In the Shadow of the Cypress (2023) by creators Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi offers a hauntingly beautiful tale about a former captain suffering from PTSD who lives with his daughter in isolation by the sea. Despite his deep desire to connect with her, the captain struggles to find the words or actions to bridge the emotional gap between them.

Other nominated animated films feature a diverse cast of actors from around the world. Filipino actress Liza Lapira brings her voice to Inside Out 2 (2024) as Disgust, and The Wild Robot (2024) features the charismatic Stephanie Hsu as Vontra. EvenWallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024) shines with talents like Lauren Patel and Muzz Khan lending their voices. It’s a true celebration of global artistry, from big-name stars to rising talents.

With stunning contributions from Asian and Middle Eastern filmmakers and performers, the Academy is showing that talent knows no borders. Let the global celebration begin!