Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang set to announce Oscar nominations after awards show ceremony delayed due to LA fires

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang have been tapped to unveil the nominees for this year's Oscars. The nominations will be announced at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday. In a live presentation from the Beverly Hills' iconic venue, the duo will announce nominees in all 24 categories, according to the Hollywood Reporter. FILE - An Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Oscar nominations ceremony was initially slated for January 17 but was moved to January 19 in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. As the inferno continued to wreak havoc across the city, the academy pushed it further to January 23. In addition to the delay in schedule, the voting period for the nominations was extended to January 17.

On Thursday, the writer-comedians will announce the nominees via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. The ceremony will also be broadcast on ABC’s Good Morning America and available for streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

This year's Oscar Nominees Luncheon was also cancelled as the Academy announced its decision to donate the entire $250k budget for the annual event to the victims of the California fires, per the outlet. While the prestigious awards show faced some roadblocks, it is now back on schedule, with Conan O'Brien as its telecast host.

The Oscars will be held at Hollywood''s Dolby Theatre on March 2 as previously planned. Sennott, 29, is known for her roles in Saturday Night, Shiva Baby, and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Meanwhile, Yang's credits include Wicked, in which he starred alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The 34-year-old is also a regular on Saturday Night Live.