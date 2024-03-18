Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver trailer promises epic action with Sofia Boutella's Kora. Watch

Fans who were eagerly waiting for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver had a good surprise as the creator dropped the trailer on Monday. The second part follows the release of Part One in December which had concluded on a cliffhanger ending. (Also read: More people watched Rebel Moon at home than Barbie in cinemas. Zack Snyder explains how) Sofia Boutella in a still from Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver.

About the trailer

The trailer continues on the saga of Kora and the rebels against the Motherworld, this time on their homeland, Veldt. Picking up the trail from 'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire,' the second instalment propels Kora and the rebels to Veldt, where the looming shadow of the Motherworld still threatens their every move. Zack shared the trailer on his X account and wrote, "Fight or die. REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER premieres April 19 on Netflix."

More details

The official description reads, “Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.”

The first part did not received good reviews upon release so fans are waiting to see how the second part takes shape. One fan commented, "The trailer looks great, we await the actual storytelling on April 19 and hope it brings us something way better than the first one." Another said, “This looks awesome . The first film was okay, but this one looks even way better. Will definitely watch.”

Part Two hits Netflix on April 19.

