Resident Evil fans rejoice as Death Island promises to unite major characters in upcoming animated film. But is is real?

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake has been a huge success, recently hitting four million in sales in less than a month. Riding on that success, Capcom is now hoping that the upcoming animated film, Resident Evil: Death Island, will share in that triumph. And with the latest images, it's clear that the film will be a treat for fans. Japanese onesheet, along with a group shot featuring Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Rebecca Chambers.

The new Japanese onesheet, along with a group shot featuring Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Rebecca Chambers, has been released, giving a glimpse into what viewers can expect. Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi (“Assassination Classroom”) from a screenplay by Makoto Fukami (“Psycho-Pass”), the R-Rated Death Island is a sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta.

In Death Island, D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor after he was kidnapped. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them.

The movie was announced back in February, and a new trailer will likely drop tomorrow. However, the release date isn't the only thing the poster reveals. If genuine, it also confirms that the movie will see all the major Resident Evil characters teaming up, including Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Rebecca Chambers. "The worst mission, the strongest team" is the poster's slogan.

Also read | Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries is available prior to its Global release

With Netflix's Resident Evil series cancelled and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City not getting a sequel, this animated film could be fans' only chance for a new Resident Evil movie for the time being. Resident Evil: Death Island is slated to be released on July 7 in Japan, with no word yet on the international release date.