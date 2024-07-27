Rob McElhanny claims his cameo was cut from Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds responds

The return of Deadpool & Wolverine in the superhero universe is taking over the global box office, with surprising cameos adding to the adventure. Now, actor Rob McElhenney has claimed that his brief cameo from the film was cut. Also read: Movie Review: In 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' the superhero movie finally accepts itself for what it is The Marvel Studios’ project released in India on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the update about the film, following which actor Ryan Reynolds, who is seen as Deadpool, said he is looking into the matter immediately.

The cameo story

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star is credited with having appeared as a TVA Soldier, a member of the time-travel police force introduced in the series Loki, in the new film.

However, Rob has claimed that his cameo was “mistakenly” cut from the new movie, which is led by his Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan. On Friday, Rob tweeted, “I hope you enjoyed it because the theater I was watching in had mistakenly cut it out. Since I KNOW Ryan wouldn’t do me like that.”

Alongside a behind-the-scenes picture of Rob and Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine in costume, Rob said, “I traveled 6 thousand miles to shoot my cameo. I hope you enjoyed it because the theater I was watching in had mistakenly cut it out. Since I KNOW Ryan wouldn’t do me like that, I look forward to catching the movie and my cameo again today!”.

Taking to the comment section, Ryan wrote, “It was definitely just that one theater and I am looking into this IMMEDIATELY”.

More about the cameo

Months ago, some eagle-eyed Welcome to Wrexham fans spotted Rob wearing a T-shirt with the orange TVA logo peaking out from underneath a big jacket during one of the episodes.

His cameo was eventually confirmed on a later episode of the sports docuseries. Now, several fans are claiming that his cameo is there, but very short to be noticed. One early viewer reacted, ““The real reason I’m hating on Deadpool & Wolverine is because Rob McElhenney didn’t get a bigger cameo.” When asked where in the movie Rob appeared, they said: “Opening scene I think.”

About Deadpool & Wolverine fever in India

The film earned around ₹21.5 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. According to the report, the film collected ₹21.5 crore [English: ₹11.7 crore; Hindi: ₹7.5 crore; Telugu: ₹1.2 crore; Tamil: ₹1.1 crore]. Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 33.32% English occupancy on Friday.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

The first R-rated Marvel film by Disney stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant. The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $64.8 million outside of the United States and Canada, Disney said.

The movie also features Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen. The screenplay has been written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.