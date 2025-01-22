Robert Pattinson says he ‘almost turned off’ from films after Covid-19, Hollywood strikes: ‘Cinema was dying’

Robert Pattinson, who last appeared as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero film The Batman, shared his thoughts on the state of cinema following COVID and the labour strikes. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he revealed that the situation "almost turned him off" from acting. Robert Pattinson says COVID and labour strikes got him 'almost turned off'.

Robert on how 'cinema was dying' post Covid

When asked about his feelings regarding his new film Mickey 17 releasing in theaters, Robert Pattinson said, “It’s strange because the last few years for the film industry, starting with Covid and then the strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying. And quite convincingly. I was literally almost turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying. Then, looking at the last few months, there’s this flurry of very ambitious movies. I feel like the stuff that’s going to get nominated for Oscars this year is going to be really interesting, and it seems like there’s suddenly a new batch of directors who the audience is excited about as well. Hopefully, Mickey will come out in a period of enthusiasm for cinema.”

He also shared which films reignited his excitement for movies and said, "I saw this Norwegian movie Armand, which I thought was amazing. My friend Brady Corbet’s movie The Brutalist. Anora. You can even see it in terms of scripts. I mean, every actor for two years was saying, ‘What is happening? Nothing’s cool.’ Not saying that everything that came out wasn’t cool, but actually, it was very studio. I don’t know what was going on really, what happened in the Saturn return or whatever it is, but now there are really cool parts everywhere."

Robert Pattinson's upcoming movies

Robert is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Mickey 17, a science fiction black comedy written, produced, and directed by Bong Joon-ho. Based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7, the film features Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles and is set to release in March.

He will also star alongside Zendaya in the romantic drama, The Drama and with Jennifer Lawrence in the thriller Die, My Love.