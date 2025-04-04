Russell Brand made rare comments on Katy Perry divorce just hours before rape, sexual assault charges

Russell Brand opened up on his divorce from Katy Perry just hours before he was charged with rape and sexual assault. The Metropolitan Police announced the charges against the 49-year-old actor in a news release on Friday, a day after he explained why his marriage to the Roar hitmaker did not work out. Russell Brand opened up on his divorce from Katy Perry just hours before being charged with rape and sexual assault(AP)

What did Russell Brand say about Katy Perry?

During Thursday (April 3) episode of his Stay Free with Rusell Brand podcast, the actor said, “What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she's like a­—not entirely normal, because she's an extraordinary, massive star­—but she's not weird or off key,” adding, “And wasn't involved in anything nefarious, as far as I could tell.”

Brand went on to explain that their marriage did not work out because of “the normal human reasons marriages don't work.” “I have nothing but respect for her,” he added. The Get Him to the Greek star also noted their differences. “I obviously disagree with her political views,” he said of Perry.

However, Brand admitted, “I probably disagree with some of my wife's political views, my beloved wife, Laura Brand’s political views. So, you know, you always disagree with people, don’t ya?” The Arthur star married the Dark Horse hitmaker in 2010 and divorced in 2012.

What are the charges against Russell Brand?

Brand is facing multiple charges relating stemming from rape and sexual assault allegations from several women. According to the Metropolitan Police, the Army of One star has been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. The charges follow an investigation that began in September 2023 after detectives received a number of allegations against Brand.

It is alleged that a woman was raped in the Bournemouth area in 1999, a woman was indecently assaulted in the Westminster area of London in 2001, another woman was orally raped and sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London in 2004, and one more woman was sexually assaulted in the Westminster area of London between 2004 and 2005, according to the release.