Russell Brand praises Ali Fazal's moustache in their film Death on the Nile, calls him 'terrific' actor

Ali Fazal recently spoke about his Death on the Nile co-star Russell Brand in an interview the latter has responded with love and admiration. Russell has called Ali a 'terrific' actor and even praised his moustache.

In his interview, Ali says that keeping in touch with Russell virtually during the lockdown had kept him 'sane'. Retweeting the interview, Russell wrote on Twitter, "Ali Fazal is a beautiful man, a terrific actor and had the best damn moustache on the movie.” Responding to his tweet, Ali wrote, "Sending you lots of love and gratitude." Even Kubbra Sait was happy to see them interact. "Two fav people in one tweet. *uckin’ love it," she wrote.

Russell Brand's tweet for Ali Fazal.





In his Delhi Times interview, Ali has talked about all his co-stars from the movie. "It was nice to get to know everyone’s take on acting. It was dream come true to be working with such a great cast — Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh and Russell Brand to name a few. Russell kept me sane during the lockdown last year. Interacting with him virtually was great… I even told him that.”





Death on the Nile is directed by Kenneth Branagh and is based on Agatha Christie's popular detective novel. It is a sequel to Kenneth's 2017 film, Murder on the Orient Express.

The film was expected to hit screens in October 2020 but will now open in September 2021. It boasts of a large star cast including Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Sex Education’s Emma Mackey, Game of Thrones alum Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Russell, Dawn French, Tom Bateman with Oscar nominee Annette Bening. The film also stars Kenneth as the beloved Belgian detective Hercule Poirot and Ali.

Ali shot for the film for three months in the UK in 2019. Talking about working with Ali, Kenneth had told PTI, “Ali was a joy to work with, an absolute joy. He’s a total pro. He’s a real details man. He was completely caught up in how the character looked sounded and was able to be very precise, but also very playful. He could improvise when I asked him to improvise.”

