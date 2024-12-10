Ryan Reynolds says he didn't ‘feel so great about losing’ 2017 Golden Globe to Ryan Gosling

Ryan Reynolds seems to have an unresolved issue with his namesake. In Variety's Actors on Actors chat with Andrew Garfield, Reyolds recalled how he reacted to Ryan Gosling beating him at the 74th Golden Globe Awards in 2017 to win the Best Actor honour. (Also Read: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds retreating to countryside for major family move away from Hollywood) Ryan Reynolds lost the 2017 Golden Globe Award to Ryan Gosling

What Reynolds said

“Last time I saw you was the Golden Globes. Garfield sitting besides me and says, ‘Hey, if they call your name and you win, don’t kiss your wife, just kiss me. And then, Gosling, absolutely did not deserve it. I'm such a genuine nutty fan of his. But he, of course, won it for La La Land, as he should. And we were just sitting there like (shrugs), ‘Yeah, let’s make out,'" Reynolds said.

Andrew then confessed that the move retrospectively felt “insensitive” because it was Gosling's moment. Reynolds argued that it was in the background and only in the wide shot. Nobody noticed it until they did much later. After Andrew revealed he later apologised to Gosling, Reynolds joked, “I actually just axed his house, which is super childish to do. But I didn't feel so great about losing (laughs).”

Ryan vs Ryan

While Reynolds was nominated for his iconic titular performance in Tim Miller's 2016 blockbuster superhero movie Deadpool, Gosling won the award for his memorable turn in Damien Chazelle's romantic musical La La Land. The other nominations included Reynolds' partner in crime Hugh Jackman (for Stephen Frears' Florence Foster Jenkins), Colin Farrell (for Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy The Lobster), and Jonah Hill (for Todd Phillips' crime comedy War Dogs).

However, this year, at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, neither of the Ryans have been nominated for their performances in their respective blockbusters – Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Shawn Levy's Marvel buddy movie Deadpool & Wolverine, and Gosling as stuntman Colt Seavers in David Leitch's action comedy The Fall Guy.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will stream in India on Lionsgate Play on January 6, 2025 at 6:30 am. The ceremony will be hosted by Nikki Glaser.