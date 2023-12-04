Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious edit of Travis Kelce and himself on Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's pic

Trust Ryan Reynolds to do the funniest things ever, and he did not disappoint this time as well. The actor shared a hilarious edit of himself and NFL star Travis Kelce on Instagram Stories, which was taken from a photo of actor-wife Blake Lively alongside singer Taylor Swift. The original picture was taken at Beyonce's UK premiere of Renaissance. (Also read: ‘She is her mother’, Taylor Swift attends Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere in London, leaving beau Travis Kelce behind) Taylor Swift and Blake Lively shared the original picture from the premiere of Renaissance.

Ryan Reynold's hilarious edit

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a hilarious picture where he superimposed Travis Kelce's face along with his face onto a picture of his wife Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. For the unversed, Taylor Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelce for the last few months. Ryan went on to caption the picture saying, "I feel like I should remember this!"

Taylor attended the premiere in a flowing silver dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit. A month earlier, Beyoncé had surprised everyone by attending the Los Angeles premiere of Swift's Eras Tour movie.

More details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been quite supportive of each other publicly after sparking romance rumours in September. While Taylor has attended a couple of the football tight end's games alongside his mother and her tight-knit group of friends, Travis himself has travelled to Buenos Aires, Argentina for Taylor's Eras Tour concert.

Recently, Taylor attended the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. She was at the stadium with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is also a good friend of the singer. Earlier, for a Chiefs game on the road, which was the Week 4 game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, Taylor was joined by Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor Swift recently became the most-played artist of the year globally as per Spotify Wrapped.

