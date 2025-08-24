Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on viral ‘cloud hat’ from And Just Like That… Season 3: ‘I personally love…’

Sarah Jessica Parker has donned a wide range of wild fashion items while portraying her iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw. Among all of them, one of the most-talked-about has to be her "cloud hat" that she was seen wearing in the Season 3 premiere of And Just Like That…, which was aired on HBO Max. Sarah Jessica Parker reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the series And Just Like That.(AP)

In one of the scenes, viewers saw Carrie Bradshaw walking in a park in New York City. In the episode, she was seen wearing a bonnet-style hat, drawing the attention of many fans on the internet as they compared her to "Strawberry Shortcake," PEOPLE magazine reported.

Michael Patrick King, the creator of And Just Like That…, once spoke about the viral hat to Glamour, stating that it had been designed by Maryam Keyhani. King joked that it seemed like the "Hindenburg balloon" had landed on Carrie's head.

Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about 'cloud hat'

On August 11, Threads hosted a Question and Answer round with Evan Ross Katz, where Parker shared key details about the viral hat, including how she fought to wear it in one of the episodes. The event was held at il Buco al Mare in Amagansett, New York.

Talking about the accessory, Parker stated that she saw it when she was once with the show's wardrobe team. She spotted it among the "racks and racks and racks" of clothes, besides "miles of shoes" as well as tables that were brimming with jewelry and accessories, PEOPLE magazine reported.

Was it Sarah Jessica Parker's idea?

"I personally love hats on Carrie. I love it," Parker shared with the news outlet.

She stated that the moment she saw it, she told the team, "How do I get that on my head?"

Highlighting that the hat was "massive and shapeless," Parker went on to say that milliners usually avoid working with linen since it is "an enemy of shape and form".

"I loved it (hat)... So I was just like, 'We've got to find a place for this, '" she added.

As the hat drew polarizing reactions, Parker told the media outlet she "never thought twice" about people's response to it. She added that she had earlier thought it to be a "fun or interesting" decision.

This was not the first time Parker spoke about the viral hat. In May, she told Glamour that she never knew it would become a whole "thing."

"You could have told me that hat was three by four. I would’ve felt the same," she stated.

Who stars in And Just Like That...?

Besides Sarah Jessica Parker, it featured Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

