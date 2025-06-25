Sepideh Moafi joins HBO Max's The Pitt Season 2 cast as series regular

Sepideh Moafi is all set to entertain fans with a new project. The Black Bird and Class of ’09 star has officially joined Season 2 of Max’s gripping medical series The Pitt, reports TheWrap. The 39-year-old will portray the role of an attending physician in emergency medicine at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, better known by its nickname, The Pitt. Sepideh Moafi joins The Pitt Season 2(Instagram/ @sepidehmoafi)

Sepideh Moafi: Fresh face at The Pitt

Moafi’s character is expected to bring a new dynamic to the already intense ER environment. While her role's backstory remains under wraps, it is unclear whether she is a longtime staffer who remained in the background during Season 1 or a recent transfer brought in following the Season 1 finale’s chaotic climax. Either way, her presence is bound to shift the tone of the already pressure-packed ER just in time for a Fourth of July weekend setting in Season 2.

What is The Pitt about?

The Pitt made waves with its first season by offering a real-time, high-stakes look at life inside a teaching hospital’s ER. With each of its 15 episodes spanning a single hour of an extended shift, the show rarely leaves the walls of the trauma center. For many characters, the entire season represented just their first day on the job, throwing them into a crucible of trauma, heartbreak and growth.

Created by ER veteran R. Scott Gemmill, with executive producers Noah Wyle and John Wells, the series has drawn comparisons to classic medical dramas while offering a fresh, modern twist. Wyle also stars as the department’s seasoned physician, Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. Along with Moafi, Season 2 will also feature newcomers Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard and Lucas Iverson.

