COMEDK UGET 2025 registration deadline extended, register at comedk.org by June 30

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has extended the registration deadline for COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025. Candidates who qualified in the common entrance test can now register for the counselling process on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org till June 30, 2025. COMEDK UGET 2025: The registration deadline will be active till June 30, 2025, up to 11 AM, at comedk.org. (HT file)

Candidates should note that the registration link will be active till 11 AM, June 30, 2025.

Registrations for COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling began from June 9, 2025. The last date for document verification is July 12, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the the consortium had released the COMEDK Result 2025 on June 7, 2025. The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) was conducted on May 10 and May 25, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

COMEDK Counselling Registration 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for COMEDK Counselling 2025:

Visit the official website at comedk.org. On the home page, go to candidate login section. Enter your Application Number and Password. Click on ‘Counselling Registration’ tab. Verify your details and pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹ 2,000 to take part in the counselling. Once payment is made, go back to the application form. Upload necessary documents and submit the application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK 2025.