RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam 2025 ends today, what's next for candidates, check details

Railway Recruitment Boards will be concluding the the RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 examinations on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The Non-Technical Popular Categories examinations is being conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode in three shifts, each for a duration of 90 minutes. RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam 2025 will conclude on June 24, 2025. (Arvind Yadav / HT file)

A total of 100 questions will be asked out of which 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning section.

Each question will carry 1 mark, and 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

What's next for candidates after CBT 1

Once the CBT 1 is complete, the Railway Recruitment Boards will release the RRB NTPC answer key 2025 and response sheets, and allow the candidates to submit objections if they wish to. Following this, the board will shortlist candidates for CBT 2 based on the final answer key.

CBT 2 will be of objective type with multiple choices questions, and the duration of exam will be 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates).

This will be followed by Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

Number of vacancies

The RRBs, through this recruitment drive, aim to fill 8113 graduate-level posts. Of these, 1736 vacancies will be filled for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies to be filled for Station Master, 3144 vacancies to be filled for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies to be filled for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and 732 vacancies to be filled for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.