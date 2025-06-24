OPSC admit card 2025 for Assistant Industries Officer released at opsc.gov.in, direct link

OPSC Admit Card 2025: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released written examination admit cards for the Assistant Industries Officer in Class - II (Group-B) of Odisha Industries Service under Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Department examination at opsc.gov.in. OPSC admit card 2025 for the Assistant Industries Officer exam out(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 27 released, direct link and how to download

Candidates can download the OPSC admit card 2025 for the Assistant Industries Officer examination using PPSAN and their dates of birth.

OPSC admit card 2025 direct link

The written examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 29. The exam will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will appear for the paper - I (General English, General Awareness and General Aptitude) examination from 9.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M.

In the second shift, candidates will attempt the paper - II (Basic Engineering) from 1.30 P.M. to 4.30 P.M.

Persons with Disability or PwD category candidates will get 20 additional minutes per hour to attempt the question papers.

Along with the OPSC Assistant Industries Officer admit card, the commission has also shared exam day instructions for candidates. They should read and follow the instructions on the exam day.

If there is any error on the downloaded admit cards, they should immediately contact the commission and report the issue.

Also read: SBI PO 2025 registration for 541 vacancies begins at sbi.co.in, here's direct link to apply

OPSC Assistant Industries Officer admit card 2025: How to download

Go to the commission's website, opsc.gov.in. Open the link that reads ‘Assistant Industries Officer (Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25) - Download Admission Certificate and Instruction to the Candidates’ Enter the requested information and login. The admit card will be displayed on the next page. Download the admit card, check the details and take a printout.

Also read: SSC CHSL 2025 registration for 3131 vacancies begins, check details here

OPSC is conducting this recruitment examination for 151 vacancies. For more details, candidates can visit the commission's official website.