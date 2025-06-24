Uni Raj Result 2025 declared at uniraj.ac.in, direct link to check Rajasthan University B.Sc. scores
Uni Raj Result 2025 has been declared at uniraj.ac.in. The direct link to check Rajasthan University B.Sc. scores is given below.
The University of Rajasthan, Uni Raj, has released the results of various undergraduate courses on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan B.Sc examinations 2025 can check and download their results on the official website at uniraj.ac.in.
Candidates will be able to check their results with Roll Number and Date of Birth.
Direct link to download Uni Raj Results 2025
The results which have been released include the following:
B. Sc. Part-II - 2025
B. Sc. Part-III - 2025
B.SC. (HONS) PART-II EXAM.-2025
B.SC. (HONS) PART-III EXAM.-2025
B.Sc. ADDITIONAL- 2025
B.SC. HOME SCIENCE PART-II EXAM -2025
BSC HOME SCIENCE PART-III- 2025
UNI RAJ Results 2025: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:
- Visit the official website at uniraj.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the results tab.
- Click on the exam name from the menu.
- Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
- Check your result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of University of Rajasthan.