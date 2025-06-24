Study abroad: Applications open for ‘MRes Mathematical Sciences’ at University of Strathclyde for September 2025 session

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is inviting applications for its MRes Mathematical Sciences course that begins in September 2025. Applications are open for the MRes Mathematical Sciences at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. (Shutterstock.com)

As per the university, the MRes in Mathematical Sciences is an advanced research-focused Masters degree which students can complete in one year full-time .

During the course tenure, students will enhance their research skills through undertaking an original, extended research project supervised by expert staff as well as their knowledge of key mathematical and/or statistical topics through a selection of taught modules.

Additionally, learners will acquire skills which will help them navigate a successful career in research.

Students who are considering PhD studies or a position focusing on Research & Development in a company or research institute in the future can consider applying for the programme.

The university said that research opportunities are available in all of the university's groups which include:

Applied & Computational Mathematics Data Science & Statistics Mathematical & Stochastic Analysis Mathematics of Life Sciences

Who is eligible

Students keen on applying for the course must meet the following criteria:

A first-class or upper second-class UK Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in a mathematical sciences related subject. English language minimum score of 6.5 (with no component below 5.5).

Course fee

The international annual fee for the 2025/26 session is £23,100.

Scholarships available

Faculty of Science International Scholarship for MRes Mathematical Sciences of £5,000 are available for September 2025 entry. To know more, applicants may visit here.

For further information on the course, visit the official website through this direct link.