Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Study abroad: Applications open for ‘MRes Mathematical Sciences’ at University of Strathclyde for September 2025 session

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 24, 2025 07:58 PM IST

University of Strathclyde is accepting applications for its ‘MRes Mathematical Sciences’ course. Details on eligibility, fee, and scholarship is given below. 

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is inviting applications for its MRes Mathematical Sciences course that begins in September 2025.

Applications are open for the MRes Mathematical Sciences at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. (Shutterstock.com)
Applications are open for the MRes Mathematical Sciences at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. (Shutterstock.com)

As per the university, the MRes in Mathematical Sciences is an advanced research-focused Masters degree which students can complete in one year full-time . 

During the course tenure, students will enhance their research skills through undertaking an original, extended research project supervised by expert staff as well as their knowledge of key mathematical and/or statistical topics through a selection of taught modules.

Additionally, learners will acquire skills which will help them navigate a successful career in research. 

Students who are considering PhD studies or a position focusing on Research & Development in a company or research institute in the future can consider applying for the programme.

The university said that research opportunities are available in all of the university's groups which include: 

  1. Applied & Computational Mathematics
  2. Data Science & Statistics
  3. Mathematical & Stochastic Analysis
  4. Mathematics of Life Sciences

Who is eligible

Students keen on applying for the course must meet the following criteria: 

  1. A first-class or upper second-class UK Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in a mathematical sciences related subject.
  2. English language minimum score of 6.5 (with no component below 5.5).

Course fee

The international annual fee for the 2025/26 session is £23,100.

Scholarships available

Faculty of Science International Scholarship for MRes Mathematical Sciences of £5,000 are available for September 2025 entry. To know more, applicants may visit here

For further information on the course, visit the official website through this direct link

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
