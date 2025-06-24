JAC Delhi Counselling 2025 News Updates: How to check round 2 seat allotment results at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Admission Committee, JAC Delhi is scheduled to release Round 2 seat allotment results on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check allotment results on the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. JAC Delhi Counselling 2025 News Updates: Steps to check round 2 seat allotment results at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in are given here.

Candidates can check the steps mentioned below to check the JAC Delhi round 2 seat allotment results:

Visit the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to check round 2 seat allotment results Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

According to the revised schedule, the Physical Reporting after Payment of Seat Acceptance Fee at respective University for Document Verification in will be done on June 25, 2025 from 10 AM to 3 PM for Delhi Region (GEN, OBC, SC and ST categories)

For other categories in Delhi region and outside, it will be done on June 26, 2025.

The seat freezing option will be active till June 26, 2025, up to 10:30 PM.

Withdrawal of admission for round 2 can be done till July 8, 2025, up to, 10:30 AM.

The declaration of seat allotment results for round 3 is scheduled for June 3, 2025.

The counselling is being conducted for admissions to B.Tech and B.Arch courses in participating institutes. These include:

Delhi Technological University (DTU) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi)

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JAC Delhi.