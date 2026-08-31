Los Angeles, Actor Shailene Woodley says she once starred as Mary Jane Watson in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" only for the role to be cut from the final movie, which featured Andrew Garfield as the web-casting superhero. Shailene Woodley remembers how her dream role was cut from 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'

Speaking with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Conversations, "The Fault in Our Stars" actor said she didn't find out about her scenes being deleted until about a year after she had finished filming for the Sony Pictures movie, which was released in theatres in May 2014.

"I was cast as Mary Jane for Spider-Man, which was my dream. Oh my god, Spider-Man's my favorite superhero; Mary Jane was my favorite character growing up. So, when I got it, I was like, 'This is so exciting!'

"We filmed like three scenes together, me and Andrew Garfield. And then, like a year later, they were like, 'So, you're not in the movie anymore.' And I was like, 'What? What do you mean?' And they're like, 'We've introduced a lot of new characters in this last one, and we're going to wait for whatever happens between and Andrew .'"

According to Woodley, the plan was to introduce her character after Stone's Gwen Stacy dies in the movie but then the studio decided not to go ahead with the third instalment after the second movie didn't do well at the box office.

"They were like, 'Let's wait for her to die, and then we'll introduce Mary Jane.' Which made sense, but then they didn't make that film. So, there was no reintroduction. That's what I was told, but again, who knows what the truth is? I could have been terrible, and they were like, 'We can't do this.'"

In the Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy, Mary Jane, played by Kirsten Dunst, was Peter Parker's love interest but the version, starring Garfield focused on Peter's relationship with Gwen Stacy.

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