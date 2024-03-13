Sharon Stone reveals which producer told her to sleep with co-star Billy Baldwin; actor threatens to reveal her secrets

Sharon Stone recently opened up on her 1993 mystery-thriller Sliver opposite Billy Baldwin in a recent podcast. The actor made some shocking claims against producer Robert Evans as she recalled her past experience. According to Sharon, the late producer forced her to get intimate with Baldwin off-screen in order to get better on-screen chemistry. She told Louis Theroux in his podcast that Robert believed it would help the male protagonist in ‘improvising’ his performance. (Also read: Sharon Stone opens up about 1980s harassment ordeal involving a Sony executive) Sharon Stone and Billy Baldwin have sparked a feud with her finally naming the producer who asked her to sleep with the actor.

Billy Baldwin rubbishes Sharon Stone's allegations

Billy lambasted Sharon's allegations on X and wrote, "Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… 'I'm gonna make him fall so hard for me, it's gonna make his head spin.' ??? I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend. Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun."

Sharon Stone makes shocking allegations against Robert Evans

Sharon in her viral podcast had said, “He (Evans) called me to his office. He had these very low ’70s, ’80s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set.” She further added, “And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.” The 66 year-old also told, “The real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f%*# him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight arse.” She concluded by pointing out that despite the intimate scenes in Basic Instinct, she did not have any such unpleasant experiences with Michael Douglas as the latter always came prepared on the sets.

Sharon Stone is known for her roles in Basic Instinct franchise, The Specialist (1994), Casino (1995) and Total Recall (1990).

