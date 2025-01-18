Menu Explore
Sofia Vergara, Lewis Hamilton think their age gap is ‘too big’ amid dating rumours: Source

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 18, 2025 06:37 PM IST

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton sparked romance rumours after they were spotted having lunch together in New York earlier this week

Sofia Vergara, 52, and Lewis Hamilton, 40, sparked romance rumours after their recent outing in New York. As they are both single, fans were quick to concur that their group lunch in the Big Apple this week was more than a casual outing. In the wake of the raging debate about whether the Modern Family actress is dating the F1 star, sources revealed to Page Six that they are not too sure of their 12-year age gap.

Sofia Vergara thinks her age gap with Lewis Hamilton is 'too big' amid dating rumours
Are Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton dating?

During their Tuesday outing, Vergara and Hamilton were pictured looking cheerful as they had a two-hour lunch together. At the time, TMZ reported that the duo appeared to be “absolutely smitten” as they sat next to each other by the window. Amid the growing speculations about their relationship status, an insider told Page Six that the Griselda star “thinks there’s too big an age gap.”

The source also claimed that the Formula One champ “thinks she’s looking for something else in a guy.” Another insider told Us Weekly that their recent outing together was “by no means a date.” They explained that it was “merely a casual lunch with a big group of friends in a group setting.” TMZ also issued an update, citing sources that the pair was not “on a romantic date” but rather “just casually lunching with a big group of friends.”

While Vergara has not addressed her outing with Hamilton, she appeared to be in good spirits at the time. The Chef actress filed for divorce from Joe Manganiello in 2023 after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

