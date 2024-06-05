Sofía Vergara says filming sex scenes for Griselda ‘kept me awake’ and ‘worried’

Sofía Vergara opened up she felt “worried” and insecure while filming sex scenes for the 2024 crime drama ‘Griselda.’ Sofía Vergara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

During a Netflix FYSEE event on June 2, the Emmy nominee, 51, shared the experience of shooting intimate scenes for the miniseries was one of the times she felt out of her comfort zone, per The US Sun.

Portraying Griselda Blanco, the mastermind behind one of the most lucrative drug cartels in history, Vergara navigated the complexities of the character's life and death in ‘The Cocaine Godmother.’

“I don’t think I’ve ever done like, a sex scene,” she confessed, noting the absence of such scenes in ‘Modern Family’ alongside co-star Ed O’Neill.

“I'm 50! I mean, when I was 30, I wouldn't have worried. I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific.”

She admitted, “I was like, ‘Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side.’ Uh, I'm vain I guess. That one kept me awake I think.”

The Hot Pursuit actress acknowledged that the scenes “came out good.”

“It's really dark and Andy [Baiz], the director, is very artistic and he made me feel super comfortable and he's like, ‘We're never going to stay like a long time on you [the camera].'”

Vergara’s ‘physical transformation’ was the ‘toughest aspects of the whole show’

During the production phase Baiz had highlighted Vergara’s “physical transformation” as “one of the toughest aspects of the whole show”.

Vergara said, “It was in Miami in the '70s and the '80s. Getting the look correct was very important to me.”

“I needed to disappear.”

The Modern Family star's hair stylish revealed, “We had five wigs, different time periods.”

“She’s wearing prosthetic eyebrow covers and false eyebrows that are glued on, a nose, and a plate of teeth slightly bucked.”

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge told People, “I’m going to fight it every step of the way. I know I don’t look the same. But I don’t think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair.”

“I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging,” she told Allure while discussing her take on plastic surgery. “I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready.”