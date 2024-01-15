Sofia Vergara opens up about her high-profile divorce from Joe Manganiel

Sofia Vergara recently opened up about navigating her public divorce from Joe Manganiello. During an interaction with CBS Sunday Morning, the actress disclosed that she anticipated the media frenzy that ensued at the time when the news of their separation surfaced in June 2023. Actress Sofia Vergara in London promoting her upcoming Netflix show Griselda(Instagram/sofiavergara)

"You’re out there (in the public eye) and people know that's part of being a celebrity," Vergara said. "I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things," she explained.

When questioned about how she managed to navigate the public scrutiny surrounding their divorce, the actress credited her ability to endure it, partly, to the nature of the media coverage it received.

Vergara shared that she was surprised by the “type of media coverage” her divorce got. She'd thought that the press would add and invent things while reporting their split but “They kind of just said what it was and, and that was it,” she said.

Navigating the Split

In July 2023, the couple issued a joint statement, revealing their "difficult decision" to opt for a divorce after seven years of marriage. The statement, emphasizing their mutual love and care, urged privacy during the transitional period in their lives. Two days later, Manganiello officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. The divorce documents obtained by People specified the date of separation as July 2.

Embracing the Present

Having overcome that challenging phase, Vergara shared that she has redirected her attention to living her best life in the present and future. In the CBS interview, she mentioned, "And, you know, I've been moving on."

The Modern Family alum has been spotted on numerous dates in recent months with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. Meanwhile, Manganiello has entered spending time with actress Caitlin O'Connor.

"I'm looking forward to the upcoming TV show," she mentioned, referring to her Netflix limited series, Griselda.

In the forthcoming miniseries directed by Andrés Baiz, produced by Eric Newman and Sofía Vergara, the actress takes on the role of Griselda Blanco. Griselda Blanco, known as the Godmother of Cocaine, was a significant figure in the cocaine-based drug trade and the Miami underworld during the 1980s.