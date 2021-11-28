Spider-Man: No Way From Home theory suggests trailer confirmed another Spidey will 'help' Tom Holland

A new TV spot of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released recently and it featured fresh footage from the film. In the short clip, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) meet Doctor Octopus, also known as Doc Ock (Alfred Molina).

During their meet, Strange asks Doc Ock if Peter standing in front of them is the Spider-Man he knows. When Doc Ock denies it, Peter realises the multiverse is real and decides to get help to bring it all to an end. However, the scene cuts to Peter turning to MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) for help.

The TV spot then teases Spiderverse villains trying to kill Spider-Man. Although the footage doesn't show the long rumoured Spider-Men – Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire--a Marvel fan thinks that the TV spot might have confirmed their appearance.

A Reddit user, with the handle Some-Guy-2509, took to the platform and shared their theory. “Someone may have already talked about this but I still think it's really cool to point out. In the new TV spots released for Spider-Man No way Home, we see Tom's Peter say 'I can fix this, but I'm gonna need some help'. In that scene, he is wearing a formal suit. The scene then cuts to MJ and Ned, basically referring to them as the ‘help’. But, in that scene, Peter is wearing a completely different outfit. So it might be, that the scene where Peter says he's gonna need some help, is where one or both of the other Spider-Men are going to be introduced. And also Doc Ock literally said that he knew who Spider-Man is and it wasn't Tom,” their theory read.

However, another fan presented a counter theory. A user with the handle, PinIllustrious2513, replied to the Reddit post: “Alternatively, the trailer is confirming that no other Spider-Man will be in NWH. That the ‘help’ that Peter Parker was referring to is MJ and Ned. It is hardly discussed here is who will forget Spider-Man’s true identity after the spell i.e whether or not it includes characters like Aunt May, MJ and Ned. I think the trailer shot where Peter says that he’ll need help is him backtracking on the ‘I will shoulder all of the burden of being a superhero without relying on my loved ones.’ Alternatively, the ‘help’ could also refer to Dr Ock whom some have theorized will be a good guy thanks to Stark’s nanobots giving him complete control over his mechanical arms.”

Fans will only know if these theories are true when the film releases. Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has repeatedly denied being part of the movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit the screens on December 17.