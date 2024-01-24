Star Trek Enterprise actor Gary Graham dies of cardiac arrest at 73

Gary Graham, renowned for his role in shows like Alien Nation and Star Trek passed away on Monday at the age of 73. The actor's former wife, Susan Lavelle, conveyed the heartbreaking news through a Facebook post. In a tribute she wrote “It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today,” Actor Gary Graham(IMDb)

(Also Read: Korean-American film Past Lives scores major Oscars 2024 nods - Where to watch on OTT)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Heartbreaking Loss

Lavelle expressed that she, along with her daughter and Graham's wife of nearly 25 years, Becky, were utterly devastated by the unexpected loss. She added that Becky was with him by his side during his passing.

Gary Gram played the role of Soval on Star Trek Enterprise(Instagram/startrek)

Becky subsequently confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Graham passed away from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Spokane, Washington.

Early Days

Born on June 6, 1950, in Long Beach, CA, Graham took his first step into acting with the 1975 film Lost on Paradise Island. His journey continued with notable television roles in Eight is Enough, Starsky and Hutch, Knots Landing, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Moonlighting, paving the way for his significant breakthrough as a co-star on the television series Alien Nation.

Among Graham’s notable career milestone is his multi-year portrayal of Vulcan Ambassador Soval on Star Trek: Enterprise from 2001 to 2005. Preceding his time on Enterprise, Graham also made an appearance in the Star Trek: Voyager episode Cold Fire.

Gary Graham's Television and Film Journey

Graham's extensive career featured notable contributions to television, with appearances on The Incredible Hulk, Knots Landing, T.J. Hooker, Moonlighting, The Commish, Renegade, Ally McBeal, JAG, Crossing Jordan, and Nip/Tuck. His film credits include roles in Robot Jox (1989), The Last Warrior (1989), and Champion (2017).

(Also Read: America Ferrera reacts to her Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie-Greta Gerwig's snubs for Barbie: 'Incredibly disappointed')

Beyond his acting career, Graham served as a fully qualified paramedic during his tenure on Alien Nation. Additionally, he showcased his musical talents as a member of The Gary Graham Band and The Sons of Kirk. He is survived by his wife Becky and daughter, Haley.