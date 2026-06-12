Los Angeles, Director Steven Spielberg wanted to add a Bond film to his storied career in Hollywood but was rejected twice and now he believes the makers cannot afford him. Steven Spielberg says Bond franchise can't afford him, reveals he was previously rejected

During a recent interview on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, the "Disclosure Day" director was asked whether he had any regrets about not helming a 007 film.

"I have regrets that they didn't approach me to direct a Bond film. I approached Cubby Broccoli after 'Jaws' was a big hit. I'd always wanted to make a James Bond film from the day I saw 'Dr. No', so I called Cubby Broccoli after 'Jaws' and volunteered. I said, 'If you need a director, I would love to direct one.' And he said no and he moved on."

The "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" director then pitched himself again after the release of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" when Broccoli reached out to him asking to use the film's iconic five-note musical melody in a scene in 1979's "Moonraker".

"I said, 'I'll make you a deal. I'll give you permission to use the five notes if you let me direct a Bond film.' And he said no. But I gave him the five notes anyway," Spielberg recounted. "They consistently turned me down. He never explained why he wasn't letting me into the Bond family."

But this missed opportunity led to one of his most memorable franchises in "Indiana Jones". He went on to direct four films in the series.

"When I told that story to George Lucas in 1977, when we were in Hawaii together getting ready for the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, he said, 'I have something better than Bond. It's called Indiana Smith,' which is what it was called at the time. He told me the premise of the Indiana Jones series, and that's how I got that job."

When asked whether he was still open to directing a Bond movie, Spielberg said, "My answer would be: 'You can't afford me.'"

The franchise is now with Amazon MGM Studios and "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to direct the next installment. The search for the next actor to play Bond after Daniel Craig is still on.

Spielberg's latest film, "Disclosure Day", releases in theatres on Friday.

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