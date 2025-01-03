This film with a newcomer beat Captain America 4, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 8 to be 2025's most anticipated movie

With the new year arriving, a whole new slate of upcoming films has also arrived. 2025 sees several heavily-anticipated films make their way to the theatres. And the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) compiled a list of which ones are the most awaited of them all, based on user interest. And even as Marvel, Jurassic Park, and Tom Cruise are all coming out with some big films this year, one title has trumped them all. (Also read: World's most profitable film of 2024 earned 45x its budget, beat Joker 2, bigger hit than Pushpa 2, Deadpool & Wolverine) A still from IMDb's most anticipated film of 2025.

The most anticipated movie of 2025

IMDb released its list of the most anticipated films of 2025 on Friday in the form of a creative on Instagram. The list is topped by James Gunn's reboot of Superman, central to his new DC Universe. The film is the fourth cine adaptation of the popular comic book superhero. Starring newcomer David Corenswet in the titular role, the film is slated to be released in theatres this July.

The other anticipated films of 2025

Superman managed to pip some of the biggest films of the year, despite minimal star power. The reason for that is the subject matter and the popularity of the superhero himself. In second place is Danny Boyle's zombie horror threequel 28 Years Later, followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Cinematic Universe's first feature involving the super team. Other films in the top 10 include the live-action adaptations of How To Train Your Dragon and Snow White, MCU films Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, along with Jurassic World: Rebirth and A Minecraft Movie.

According to IMDb, there 10 movies were consistently the most popular with IMDb users in 2024, based on data derived from the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings.