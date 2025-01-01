Most anticipated movies of 2025: Captain America: Brave New World, Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth and more

This year's slate of movies spanned across almost all genres. From Wicked to Deadpool and Wolverine, there was something for everyone. As we bid farewell to 2024, here's a look at some of the most anticipated movies set to release in 2025: Here are 2025's most anticipated movies

Captain America: Brave New World

Set to release on February 14, Captain America: Brave New World marks Sam Wilson's (played by Anthony Mackie) debut as the titular role. It is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. “After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red,” the film's official synopsis reads.

Snow White

Rachel Zegler plays the role of the namesake princess in the upcoming Disney film Snow White. Set to release on 21 March, it is directed by Marc Webb and stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Barbie's Greta Gerwig has co-written the screenplay alongside Erin Cressida Wilson. The live-action version of the 1937 Disney classic is finally set to hit the theatres after being postponed due to the strikes.

Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts* is Marvel's newest take on the all-villain arc. Directed by Jake Schreier, the action film is set to hit the theatres on May 2. Its lead cast includes Florence Pugh as Black Widow Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a US agent.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in what could be his final act in the Mission: Impossible series. The Final Reckoning serves as the second part of the current chapter Dead Reckoning, which was released in 2023. Set to release on May 23, the action film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Holt McCallany, and Hannah Waddingham.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, Jurassic World Rebirth will hit the theatres on July 2. The film takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, “when the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” according to the official synopsis. “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Superman

Set to release on July 11, Superman marks David Corenswet's debut as the titular superhero. Directed by James Gunn, the film stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The synopsis for the film according to Rotten Tomatoes reads, “Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.”