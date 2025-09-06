The Conjuring Last Rites obliterates Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files at the box office, opens at massive 18 crore in India

For a horror film to trump a big tentpole action film at the box office is a big deal in itself. Then, when you factor in that the horror film is from Hollywood, and the actioner features one of Bollywood's big young stars, it becomes an even bigger achievement. But that is exactly what The Conjuring: Last Rites has managed at the Indian box office. With a massive ₹18-crore opening, the film has managed to beat the new Hindi releases of the week - Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files. The Conjuring Last Rites box office collection: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as the Warrens.

The Conjuring Last Rites box office collection

On its opening day in India this Friday, The Conjuring: Last Rites earned an estimated ₹18 crore net at the box office, one of the best ever starts for a horror film in the country. The film managed to outpace not just other Hollywood horror flicks, but even several desi horror movies with its collection. Internationally, too, the final chapter of The Conjuring series is expected to rake in big money. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Last Rites earned $8.5 million in previews alone and is gearing up for a $65-million opening weekend in North America. Globally, the film is expected to earn over $100 million in the first weekend. This could include $7 million or more from India alone.

How The Conjuring beat Bollywood releases

The Conjuring: Last Rites released in theatres with three Indian films. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, and Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi all released in theatres on 5 September, too. However, Last Rites won the box office battle in India. Its ₹18 crore haul is higher than what Madharaasi ( ₹14 crore), Baaghi 4 ( ₹12 crore), and The Bengal Files ( ₹1 crore) managed on the same day in the domestic market.

All about The Conjuring Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the supernatural horror thriller is the last film in the hugely successful Conjuring franchise. The film sees the Warrens return for one final ghost-hunting adventure. It opened to mixed reviews from the critics.