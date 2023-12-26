The Fall Guy release date: Here's what to know about Ryan Gosling-starrer film

Ryan Gosling-led action film The Fall Guy will hit the theatres in 2024. It is directed by David Leitch and distributed by Universal Pictures. The film revolves around a stuntman who left showbiz for his mental and physical health, only to be drawn back into it when the star of a studio movie directed by his ex, Jody, goes missing, and she asks for his help. You can watch the trailer for The Fall Guy below: Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy(YouTube)

When is The Fall Guy releasing?

The Fall Guy was initially slated for a March 1 release but was pushed back by two months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Its release date is now May 3, 2024, which was originally held by Deadpool 3 before the Ryan Reynolds-starrer moved to July 26.

Who stars in The Fall Guy?

Alongside Gosling's Colt Seavers, Emily Blunt stars as Jody Moreno, Colt's ex-girlfriend in The Fall Guy. Other cast members include- Winston Duke as Colt's best friend, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder, Hannah Waddingham as Gail, Stephanie Hsu as Ryder's personal assistant, and Teresa Palmer.

What is The Fall Guy about?

The official synopsis for The Fall Guy, according to The Universal, reads, “He’s a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?”

“From real life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick, Nobody and Violent Night, comes his most personal film yet. A new hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them: The Fall Guy.”