The Last of Us star Ashley Johnson files restraining order against former boyfriend

The Last of Us and Critical Role star, Ashley Johnson, has recently taken legal action by filing a restraining order against her former boyfriend following a series of disturbing incidents. Ashely Johnson with her ex-boyfriend Brian Wayne Foster. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

The restraining order was sought due to allegations of abuse, threats, and extortion attempts directed toward Johnson and her family after their separation.

Johnson and her former partner, Brian Wayne Foster, had been in a long-term relationship that started brewing back in 2012. They lived together for a considerable period of time and even announced their engagement in 2018 through various social media platforms, including Instagram and Critical Role live streams.

However, their relationship was far from the idyllic image portrayed to fans.

The ‘Blindspot’ actress claims to have endured "many acts of terror" and a history of verbal abuse from Foster. After attempting to end the relationship for over two years, she finally severed ties with Foster in March. This decision triggered an escalation in Foster's violent and dangerous behavior.

According to the 39-year-old-actrsses statements, Foster's drug use intensified his already unhinged conduct. Fearing for her safety and that of her family, Johnson was compelled to flee her home and promptly filed an emergency restraining order on May 15.

In the legal document, The Last of Us Game’s voice actor described Foster as being "close to the edge" with the potential for causing harm not only to her but also to her immediate family.

ALSO READ| 'I am Iron Man,' Marvel Studios reveal stunning details of Downey Jr casting | Watch

The situation took a darker turn when the star’s ex-boyfriend allegedly locked Johnson out of her internet and devices, leaving her isolated and vulnerable. In a disturbing twist, he attempted to extort $150,000 from the actress shortly after their breakup. As a result, the restraining order has been extended to include Johnson's mother, sister, and two nephews.

A hearing regarding the order is scheduled for June 9.

Ashley Johnson is renowned for her portrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us video game series and her recent cameo as Ellie's mother in the TV adaptation. She also played the character Patterson, and Teen Titans, where she voiced Terra.

Brian Wayne Foster was also connected to Critical Role, having hosted various talk shows related to the franchise, including Talks Machina and Between the Sheets. He also participated in several one-shot adventures and ran the Undeadwood miniseries.