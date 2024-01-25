The Marvels OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Brie Larson's superhero movie

If you missed watching The Marvels in cinemas last year, Disney+ Hotstar is coming to your rescue. Nia DaCosta's superhero movie starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, will drop on the platform on February 9. (Also Read: The Marvels review: Brie Larson leads a quick, disconcerting film of girls, cats, and crossovers) Brie Larson unites with Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels

About The Marvels

The Marvels, also starring Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, hit the screens on November 10 and earned USD 46.1 million in North America on day one, marking the worst opening in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Produced by Marvel Studios, it also stars Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh. It revolves around the three lead characters' lives getting intertwined as they take on an interplanetary mission to save the cosmos.

Iman Vellani on The Marvels' box office

Iman Vellani says she isn't worried about the below-par box office collections of her latest film The Marvels and the actor would rather celebrate the positive feedback coming her way for the Marvel Studios movie.

The Canadian actor, who plays Kamala Khan/ superhero Ms Marvel in the feature film from director Nia DaCosta, referenced Bob Iger, the CEO of Marvel Studios' parent company Disney, when asked about the box office returns of the film.

"I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point? That's for Bob Iger," said Iman, who made her debut as Kamala Khan with Disney miniseries Ms Marvel in 2022. The 21-year-old said she is happy to receive reviews from audience members who have enjoyed the film.

"(The box office) has nothing to do with me. I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people," she told Yahoo Entertainment website.

