The Street Fighter movie first trailer out: Release date, cast, plot, and other key details

The first official trailer for the Street Fighter movie is out now. Directed by Dalan Musson, the film, an adaptation of Capcom’s popular video game series, is set to hit theaters on October 16, 2026. The trailer has offered a glimpse of the star-studded cast of Street Fighter, including Jason Momoa, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns. Directed by Dalan Musson, Street Fighter movie to release in October 2026.(YouTube)

The Street Fighter movie 2026: Trailer

The first trailer introduces a list of characters and hints at the tongue-in-cheek, humorous tone the movie is aiming for. Guile, played by reigning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, is seen executing a flash kick in his funky hairstyle.

The 1991 arcade smash Street Fighter 2, which helped create the fighting game genre, is also referenced in the colour scheme. In its entirety, the trailer appears larger than life, bright, and a little goofy.

According to Polygon, the events of the Street Fighter movie take place in 1993, which sets the stage for an incredibly nostalgic interpretation of the arcade game.

The Street Fighter movie 2026: Cast

The Street Fighter movie cast consists of several well-known faces from various walks of the entertainment industry. While actor Jason Momoa plays Blanka, Noah Centineo has been cast as Ken Masters. Meanwhile, WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are playing Akuma and Guile, respectively. Rapper 50 Cent will be seen as Balrog. UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski portrays Joe. Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, on the other hand, has been cast as Dhalsim.

The other members of the cast include Andrew Koji (Ryu), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Eric André (Don Sauvage), Orville Peck (Vega), Olivier Richters (Zangief), Hirooki Goto (E. Honda), Mel Jarnson (Cammy), Rayna Vallandingham (Juli), and Kyle Mooney (Marvin).

The Street Fighter movie 2026: Plot

Set in 1993, the enigmatic Chun-Li (Callina Liang) enlists the estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) for the upcoming World Warrior Tournament, a vicious battle of fists, destiny, and rage. However, a deadly conspiracy is hidden underneath this war royale, forcing them to confront the demons of their past as well as one another.

FAQs

When will the Street Fighter movie come out?

The Street Fighter movie is scheduled to release on October 16, 2026.

What character does WWE star Roman Reigns play in the Street Fighter movie?

WWE star Roman Reigns plays Akuma in the Street Fighter movie.