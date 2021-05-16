Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Thomas Bezucha, Ali Selim to direct Samuel L Jackson’s Secret Invasion series
Samuel L Jackson plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Thomas Bezucha, Ali Selim to direct Samuel L Jackson’s Secret Invasion series

Apart from Samuel L Jackson, Secret Invasion series will star Olivia Colman, Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke and One Night in Miami actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 10:47 AM IST

Marvel Studios has hired filmmakers Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim to helm Samuel L Jackson-starrer series Secret Invasion.

Thomas most recently helmed Kevin Costner and Diane Lane-starrer thriller Let Him Go, while Ali worked as director for two episodes of Hulu series The Looming Tower. Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce the show for Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios.

Secret Invasion will see Jackson reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Nick Fury opposite Ben Mendeolsohn, who returns as Talos from Captain Marvel.

Also read: Salman Khan lashes out at viewers for pirating Radhe despite 'reasonable price', warns of consequences

The show gets its name from the 2008 event comic book event story, in which Skrulls, a group of shape-shifting aliens, had infiltrated human society, and replaced some of Earth’s superheroes years earlier.

The cast also includes Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke and One Night in Miami actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.


