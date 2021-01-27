Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi start shoot in Australia with a warm welcome. See pics
Chris Hemsworth has shared new pictures from Australia, where he will be shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor, who is an Australian national himself, got a ceremonial welcome from some Indigenous persons in the photos.
The actor also wrote in his Instagram post about all that the Indigenous people have suffered, and Australia Day, which is observed on January 26.
"A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui," he wrote in his post.
"Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country, but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let’s begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let’s find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together," he added.
January 26, 1788 marked the arrival of the First Fleet at Port Jackson in New South Wales, and the raising of the British flag at Sydney Cove by Arthur Phillip. Over the years, the day also came to be known as Invasion Day or Day of Mourning, for it marked the beginning of the occupation and the usurping of the land and livelihood of Australia's indigenous by the British colonialists. As the date reminds the indigenous communities of all that their ancestors had to suffer, many citizens have advocated that the date for Australia Day should be changed. Even Chris used the hashtag '#changethedate' in his post.
Thor: Love and Thunder was announced two years ago at Marvel's San Diego Comic Con panel. It was also announced that Natalie Portman would make her comeback to the franchise after more than eight years.
Taika Waititi also directed the very successful and acclaimed third part of the franchise, Thor: Ragnarok. Actor Christian Bale will play the villain.
