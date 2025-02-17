Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, to release in India on February 28

The Timothée Chalamet-starrer multiple Oscar-nominated A Complete Unknown, the James Mangold-directed movie about the early years of music legend Bob Dylan, is set to release in India on February 28. (Also Read: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner step out for date night in London at BAFTAs. See pics) Timothee Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

A Complete Unknown's India release

James, whose credits also include Logan and Ford v Ferrari, adapted the movie from Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric.

The story is set against the backdrop of the vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval of the early 1960s where “a 19-year-old from Minnesota (Timothée) who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music”.

“As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide, reads the official plotline of the movie,” reads the movie's synopsis.

The film has eight Oscar nominations across categories including for the best picture, director as well as actor for Timothée. It also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. The film was released in the US on December 25 last year.

Timothée Chalamet-Kylie Jenner at the BAFTAs

Timothée and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner attended BAFTA Awards 2025 recently, leaving no chance to steal attention with their PDA. In pictures posted on People and Variety, the couple can be seen twinning in black. Chalamet wore a classic black Bottega Veneta suit with a black T-shirt underneath and black dress shoes. On the other hand, Kylie opted for a black gown.

In one of the images, both exuded couple goals as they were seen holding each other's hands. Timothée, 29, and Kylie, 27, were just in Berlin days ago at the Berlin Film Festival, where they spent part of their Valentine's Day at a screening for his film, A Complete Unknown.