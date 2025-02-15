Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share a kiss at A Complete Unknown screening at Berlin Film Festival. Watch

Actor Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, reality TV star Kylie Jenner made an appearance together at the special screening of his film A Complete Unknown during the Berlin Film Festival. Several of their pictures and videos at the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner make rare joint appearance at Golden Globes; can't take their eyes off each other) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the Berlin Film Festival together.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share a kiss

In a clip, Timothée was seen arriving inside the venue as everyone around him clapped. As Kylie Jenner walked towards Timothée, he fixed the seat next to him for her. Kylie also planted a kiss on Timothée's cheek in a video.

In another clip, Kylie was seen clapping along with the rest of the audience as Timothée smiled looking around him. The couple then shared a kiss before Timothée walked towards the stage.

About Timothée and Kylie

For the event, Timothée opted for an all-pink outfit--a vest under a sweatshirt, trousers and shoes. Kylie was seen in a shimmery black bodycon dress. In a video, Timothée was seen signing a poster of himself at the film festival. Last month too, Timothée and Kylie made an appearance at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. They have kept a relatively low profile since they were first linked in April 2023.

At the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, Timothee opened up about how playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown influenced his own experience with fame and activism. He said that songs of Dylan taught him to 'be wary of any saviour-like figures' in life. The actor is currently nominated for his portrayal of singer Bob Dylan in the film The Complete Unknown at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards.

Timothee will play Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown

As per Variety, following the premiere, the actor attended a packed press conference on Friday. Timothee was asked about how Dylan--who penned several iconic protest songs--has influenced his view on political issues like war and the rise of the far right. Answering the question, Timothee said that Dylan's songs were like a warning against cult figures.

About A Complete Unknown

Based on the book Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald, A Complete Unknown tracks his rise as an artist leading up to his infamous set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, during which he performed live with electric instruments for the first time.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo (based on Dylan's former girlfriend Suze Rotolo), Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.