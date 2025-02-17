Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner step out for date night in London at BAFTAs. See pics

Couple's night out

As has become their standard move, Kylie didn't walk the red carpet at the BAFTA ceremony with her boyfriend Timothée. But joined him inside the event.

The couple's fashion choices were perfectly in sync, as they both opted for all-black ensembles that exuded elegance and sophistication. Their coordinated outfits added to the glamour of the evening, reports Pagesix.

Kylie flew into London overnight to support her beau at the British Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Timothée was nominated for best actor for his leading role in A Complete Unknown. Kylie posted a series of Instagram stories the night before of her going through airport security in a black sequinned dress with the caption “Didn't have time to change”.

At the award ceremony, the Dune star was photographed smiling and holding hands in the audience. At one point, Timothée leaned toward Kylie and whispered in her ear. The two later got up to have a conversation with actor Monica Barbaro.

Timothée wore a Bottega Veneta suit and dress shoes, while Kylie matched her beau in a vintage John Galliano backless gown with a plunging neckline design.

More about the couple

Timothée and Kylie made their official awards show debut as a couple at last year’s Golden Globes. While Kylie didn’t walk the red carpet with Timothée, they were spotted packing on the PDA inside the venue.

They were initially linked in April 2023, making their first public appearance together at Beyoncé’s concert the following September. That same month, Timothée and Kylie attended an NYFW dinner with Haider Ackermann, as well as the 2023 US Open. However, both Kylie and Timothée have declined to publicly discuss their romance.

This awards season, Kylie has been seen attending more ceremonies where Timothée is being recognised. They turned heads at the Golden Globes in January. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also made an appearance at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York after Timothée hosted the comedy show on January 25.