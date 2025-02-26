Menu Explore
Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande mingle at Oscar nominees dinner

Reuters |
Feb 26, 2025 10:45 AM IST

AWARDS-OSCARS/NOMINEES (PIX, TV):Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande mingle at Oscar nominees dinner

By Lisa Richwine

Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande mingle at Oscar nominees dinner
Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande mingle at Oscar nominees dinner

LOS ANGELES, - Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore and other Oscar nominees celebrated on Tuesday at a film academy dinner that gave the contenders a chance to mingle before Sunday's red-carpet awards show.

All of this year's more than 200 nominees, from actors to directors, producers, sound editors, makeup artists and others, were invited to the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Chalamet, nominated for his portrayal of musician Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown," arrived in all black and clipped his name tag to his front pants pocket. The actor later chatted at the bar with his competitor, "The Brutalist" star Adrien Brody.

"Wicked" actress Grande wore a black dress with pink feathers, a favorite color of her character Galinda in the prequel to "The Wizard of Oz." Moore, nominated for her role as a fading celebrity in "The Substance," chose a white pant suit.

Other attendees included Sebastian Stan, Cynthia Erivo, Isabella Rossellini, Fernanda Torres, Edward Norton, Zoe Saldana, Colman Domingo and Jeremy Strong.

Before being seated for dinner, the nominees gathered for the annual group photo. The picture normally is taken at a nominees' luncheon, but that event was canceled this year when wildfires hit Los Angeles and disrupted Hollywood's awards season.

The Academy Awards show on Sunday will offer "community and an atmosphere of support" for people recovering from the fires while also celebrating the top performances in film, Academy President Janet Yang told the nominees at the dinner.

"We simply must honor the talent - your talents - this year, as we have every year, as part of a tradition that is now 97 years old," Yang said. "We must, because it brings so much joy to people all over the world."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.


See More

