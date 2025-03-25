Tom Cruise ‘sends’ his pals new gifts. Can you guess what they are?

Tom Cruise is known to be a Scientologist, and to boot, he reportedly does strange things to spread the Scientology message. Whether it is as a gift on the holidays or a token of appreciation, it has become such a regular practice for the actor. At 62, Tom Cruise gifts framed documents of Scientology's 20 Tenets to friends, viewing them as more meaningful than flowers. AP/PTI(AP)

Entertainment journalist Rob Shutter detailed on his Substack that Cruise’s approach to gifting is anything but traditional. “He sends Scientology. Not a book. Not a pamphlet. A framed document. Under plexiglass,” Shutter cited one Hollywood insider.

Shutter further elaborated that the document is no ordinary certificate—it is a high-gloss plaque featuring the 20 Tenets of Scientology, printed in metallic gold script, mounted with precision, and engraved with Cruise’s initials. “It’s his version of roses,” said one recipient. “It arrives in a velvet-lined box. No note. Just the tenets. Under plexi.”

The Mission Impossible star has reportedly sent the gift to individuals involved in his film projects once a deal is finalized. “We opened it and just... stared. It was like receiving the Constitution, but cultier,” another insider said.

“He believes it is more eternal than flowers,” one source noted. “You can’t eat it, you can’t smell it, but he believes it saves lives... It's very Tom.”

What is Cruise’s Scientology gifts?

For those who might not be keen on Cruise’s Scientology gifts, the actor famously sends a luxurious $126 coconut Bundt cake to select celebrities, particularly during the holiday season.

Stars such as Twisters actor Glen Powell, former Superman Henry Cavill, late-night host Jimmy Fallon, and even British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton have been lucky recipients of the delicious dessert.

Powell, in an interview with Jennifer Hudson, shared, “My friends who have tried it, they love it so much that they hit me up right around December 1. 'Hey, has it arrived yet?'”

“(They) can't get greedy. I really have to limit people. I can't let them come back for seconds.”

Actress Brooke Shields told People Magazine, “I was on the list for a while – I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year.”