Tom Holland makes a rare comment about being ‘in love’ with Zendaya: ‘I’m happy'

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland has made a rare comment about being in love with his girlfriend, actor Zendaya. In a new interview, he spoke about how ‘making a movie together’ got them dating each other. They have starred in three Spider-Man movie together. (Also read: Zendaya and Tom Holland arrive together in Mumbai) Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for a few years.

Rumours of their relationship surfaced back in 2019 but both denied dating each other. However, they were spotted kissing in his car by the paparazzi in 2021 which confirmed the rumours. They then started posting adorable posts about each other on Instagram, sealing the deal.

What Tom said about Zendaya

Now, in a new interview with Buzzfeed, Tom was asked about his ‘rizz’. It's the internet's latest favourite word that means the charisma that a person has when it comes to flirting. Tom denied he had any rizz. He said, "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit."

Tom Holland and Zendaya on the sets of Spider-Man: Far from Home.

"That's kind of where my rizz is at. And, you know, I'm locked up. I'm happy and in love so I've got no need for rizz," he said.

About Zendaya's love for memes

He also revealed Zendaya's love for memes. "It's nonstop. She sends me too much, it's like, I can't keep up! I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I'll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her."

Tom and Zendaya's India trip

The couple was recently in India for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. They arrived together in Mumbai and also enjoyed a day out with some desi hosts on a yacht. Later, they made separate appearances on the NMACC red carpet but came together once inside the venue.

Tom and Zendaya's last film together, Spiderman: No Way Home was a big success. Now, he is looking forward to the release of his film The Crowded Room. Zendaya will be promoting her film Dune 2 with friend Timothee Chalamet soon.

